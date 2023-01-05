Bhambri retires from singles

Without any emotive rhetoric or balderdash, Yuki Bhambri says that he has quit the singles format. The 28-year-old, once considered a top-50 prospect, is the first big Indian player after Sania Mirza to quit the singles format to prolong his tennis career. Tired of a stop-start singles career due to knee injuries, Yuki had made up his mind sometime back that doubles is the way forward for him. He did not make any excuse that the system did not help him enough, nor did he have any regrets that he could not achieve the heights he was expected to. Walking out of the outside courts at the Balewadi Stadium, his gait was assuring as he uttered, “no more singles for me”. “I did the best I knew in my singles career and I am at peace with it.