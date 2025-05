Paris: India’s Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway secured a hard-fought victory but Rithvik Bollipalli’s search for his maiden win in a Grand Slam main draw continued in the men’s doubles opening round here on Wednesday. Bhambri and Galloway edged out Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens 6-3 6-7(8) 6-3. Canada’s Gabriel Diallo and Briton Jacob Fearnley beat Bollipalli an Nicolas Barrientos 6-0 6-2.