Bhambri enters doubles semis

New york: India’s Yuki Bhambri progressed to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal by advancing to the last-four stage of the US Open men’s doubles event with New Zealand partner Michael Venus.

The Indo-Kiwi duo upset 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3 6-7(8) 6-3 in a quarterfinals clash to continue their impressive run on Wednesday.

Earlier, Bhambri and Venus had knocked out fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarterfinals.

For Bhambri, 33, it marked a career breakthrough after years of battling injuries and transitioning from singles to doubles.

A former junior world No. 1 and the 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, he has now achieved his best result at a senior Grand Slam.

“It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions,” Bhambri said.