Bhaker, wins win 25m pistol gold at nat’ls

new delhi: Double Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and World Cup Final gold medallist Simranpreet Kaur Brar dished out commanding performances to clinch the senior and junior women’s 25m pistol titles respectively at the National Shooting Championship Competitions here on Monday.

Manu shot 36 in the final to secure the gold medal, finishing four points clear of Divya T.S. of Karnataka, who took the silver with a score of 32.

Anjali Choudhary bagged the bronze with a score of 28, while Olympian Rhythm Sangwan finished fourth.

In a tough qualification round, Manu finished fourth with 581, while Divya topped with a score of 587. Anjali shot 582, while Sangwan scored 579. Fresh from her gold-winning achievement at the elite season-ending World Cup Final in Doha, 21-year-old Simranpreet continued her impressive run shooting 39 to claim the gold in the junior women’s 25m pistol event.

Dwaram Pranavi won silver, while Palak of Haryana took the bronze. The junior qualification round was topped by Parisha Gupta. agencies