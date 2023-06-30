Bhaker tango with coach Rana again

So, the "Dronacharya and shishya" of Indian shooting have paired up again after plenty of dirt had been hurled after the disaster at the Tokyo Olympics held in July 2021. To cut a long story short, pistol queen Manu Bhaker has found her "mojo" after she went back to coach Jaspal Rana with a "sorry, please, let's move on" meeting in the Capital recently.



At a time when Indian shooting is in the throes of a massive crisis with foreign and Indian coaches resigning, there was no need for a calm amidst the storm. If shotgun coach (trap) Russel Mark and his wife Laura Mark resigning was a sign of trouble, rifle Joydeep Karmakar also resigned.

With such negativity in the background, Manu Bhaker needed someone to restore the faith that she could do well. Results have been there to see as the young girl, who has been part of the Indian shooting firmament since 2018, decided she had to return to coach Jaspal Rana. For over two years and three months, the "relationship" between the two was strained. And once Manu had a weapon malfunction in Tokyo, all hell broke loose.

Jaspal was not even in Tokyo at that time, yet he got blamed by many. He moved on, sacked by the National Rifle Association if India, which was then headed by Raninder Singh. Raninder's term is over and Kalikesh singh Deo is the interim NRAI president. Even though national camps happen and shooters are together, an individual can choose a coach of his/her choice.

To be sure, Jaspal Rana wasted no time in accepting Manu's sorry message in person. The duo have moved on and the girl did very well in an important trial to pick the team for competitions this year. The way she shot in sports pistol at the Karni Singh ranges on Wednesday was reminiscent of the past, when she would hit the bulls eye.

"I did meet Manu in New Delhi recently . We spent some time at the shooting ranges as well. A whole lot of things need to be done but I began with her pistol grip. After that, it has been more of talking and sorting out problems. When a shooter is facing issues, positive talk helps. I am doing what will help Manu Bhaker to come back to the most positive frame of mind. I have full confidence and faith she will improve," Jaspal Rana told Millenium Post on Thursday.

In modern days, communication and the Covid pandemic has led to many innovations. Jaspal feels if he can contribute to Manu again gaining in confidence, that would be good for Indian shooting. "I am speaking to her daily. We will take it forward as well and train together at the range. All those details as to where and which range needs no mention now. It's important before the Hangzhou Asian Games in China (September/October, 2023), Manu can peak. There are more important competitions also ahead which will fetch India quote places for the Paris Olympics," added Jaspal.

It's strange really, when there are so many coaches in national camps with the Indian shooting team, someone not part of the system has been approached. This is the best part about Jaspal Rana, he can reproduce the champion stuff again. And the best part, he is not doing it for any more honour or prestige. It is his passion, working with a girl who has brought India glory many times in the past. If Manu Bhaker does well again and wins medals, it will be for India.