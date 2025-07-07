Bhaker headlines squad for Asian C’ships

new delhi: Double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker was the lone shooter to make the cut for two individual events in the 35-strong Indian squad announced on Monday for the 16th Asian Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan from August 16 to 30.

The other squads revealed by the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) were the line-ups for ISSF junior World Cup here in September-October and the junior Asian Championships, which will coincide with the senior event.

The senior squad for the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in Ningbo, China was also released by NRAI. That event will be held from September 7 to 15. The senior squad for the marquee Asian competition comprises 35 members for the 15 events including three mixed team competitions.

Bhaker will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol events.

Prominent names to have made it back to the senior squad include former air rifle world champion Rudrankksh Patil and Anjum Moudgil (women’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Saurabh Chaudhary (men’s 10m air pistol) and Kynan Chenai (men’s Trap).