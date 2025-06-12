Bhaker, Chain Singh miss out on podium

Munich: Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker and senior pro Chain Singh made it to the final of their respective events but could not nail a podium finish as India endured a medal-less day at the ISSF World Cup here Wednesday.

Bhaker finished sixth in the 25m pistol after entering the eight-shooter final placed fifth with an aggregate ‘precision’ and ‘rapid fire’ score of 588.

Chain made it to final of the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event on the back of a fine qualification round score but finished seventh in the eight-shooter medal round.

On the opening day of the competition on Tuesday, India won a bronze through Elavenil Valarivan in women’s 10m air rifle event. Bhaker shot a 290 in precision and a superb 298 in the rapid fire round to aggregate 588 going into the finals.

