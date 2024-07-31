Bhajan Kaur moves to pre-quarters; Ankita makes early exit

Paris: Continuing her fine form, teenage Indian archer Bhajan Kaur notched back-to-back victories in the women’s individual event to advance to the pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old from Haryana, who had shot exceptionally well in the team

event albeit in a losing cause, defeated Indonesia’s Syifa Nurafifah Kamal and Wioleta Myszor of Poland in her opening two rounds.

Her compatriot, Ankita Bhakat, however, stumbled in the opening round, going down to Myszor 4-6 (26-27 29-26 28-27 27-29 27-28).

Kaur took her opening round against the Indonesian 7-3 (27-27 27-29 29-27 27-25 28-25).

While the first set was a tie with both archers sharing a point each, Kaur shot three 9s as compared to Kamal’s one 9 and two 10s to lose the second set.

However, the youngster held her nerve and went on to win the next three sets on the back of her consistent shooting.

Having found her rhythm, she avenged Bhakat’s defeat, inflicting a 6-0 (28-23 29-26 28-22) defeat on Myszor in the next round.

Her round of 16 match is scheduled for Saturday, for which her opponent is yet to be decided.