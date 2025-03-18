BFI suspends secretary general Kalita

new delhi: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary general Hemanta Kalita was suspended on Tuesday after being found guilty of “financial irregularities” in an investigation and his nomination for the president’s post in the upcoming election was also rejected on a day of dramatic developments in the BFI.

Treasurer Digvijay Singh was also suspended on similar charges after an inquiry conducted by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain. Jain was appointed by the BFI to carry out the investigation. The inquiry followed a complaint accusing the two of unauthorised fund withdrawals, fraudulent billing, and abuse of power, which PTI had reported last month.

“Justice Jain has concluded his investigation and submitted his report, which has found both of you guilty of serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds,” BFI president Ajay Singh said in an official communication to the duo.

“The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation.”