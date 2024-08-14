BFI invites application for new foreign coach

New Delhi: After a disappointing campaign at the Paris Olympics where the country’s pugilists returned empty-handed, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday invited applications for a new foreign coach.

Indian boxers fell short of expectations at the Paris Games with all six pugilists, including reigning world champions Nikhat Zareen and

Lovlina Borgohain, returning without any medal. India had won a medal -- a bronze -- in the Tokyo Olympics through Borgohain in 69kg.

“The Boxing Federation of India is looking for a foreign boxing coach for their elite national team in the upcoming four years of period,” the BFI advertisement stated.

“The main goal in India is to achieve a top result in the upcoming Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth and other major competitions.”