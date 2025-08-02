BFI elections scheduled for August 21

new delhi: The long-overdue Boxing Federation of India elections (BFI) will be held on August 21 in Delhi, the Interim Committee running the sport in the country has announced.

According to a circular issued on July 31 and signed by Interim Committee chief Ajay Singh, “the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boxing Federation of India will be held on 21.08.2025 at Delhi-NCR at 11:00 am.”

The agenda for the AGM are “confirmation of minutes of the previous meeting; election of various posts for the term 2025-2029 and any other item with the permission of the chair.”

The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. Elections were initially scheduled for March 28, but the process was stalled due to legal wrangling, including multiple appeals and counter-appeals.

The BFI has been plagued by internal strife and factionalism in the run-up to the elections. The Returning Officer, former Delhi High Court judge RK Gauba, also resigned from his post, alleging a smear campaign against him. In April, World Boxing, the sport’s international governing body, constituted the interim committee to manage the affairs of Indian boxing.