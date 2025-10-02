BFI Cup: Amit off to flyer

Chennai: Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Phangal of Services stormed into the next round of the elite men’s competition at the BFI Cup with a dominant 5-0 win over Punjab’s Sparsh Kumar here on Thursday.

In the elite women’s section, former World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani of Railways and youth world champions Ankushita Boro of Assam and Arundhati Choudary of Services also notched dominant wins.

Amit’s victory headlined another superb outing for Services. The women’s draw saw experienced names underline their pedigree. Manju Rani displayed her class with a 5-0 verdict over Punjab’s Kashish Mehta in the 48kg class, while Arundhati (70kg) outpunched Haryana’s Manisha in a unanimous decision. Agencies