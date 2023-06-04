Benzema won’t stay with Real Madrid next season

Madrid: Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid this summer after 14 years in the Spanish capital to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old’s departure was confirmed on Sunday through an official statement on the club’s website that referred to the striker as a ‘fundamental player in this golden age of our history’ and as one of the club’s ‘greatest legends’.

Madrid also announced that they will hold a tribute and farewell to the club captain in the city on Tuesday to honour his glittering spell with the club.

The Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly set to join the Jeddah-based side on a two-year deal worth around £345m.

Al-Ittihad are currently managed by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and won the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League, finishing five points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Despite having long being linked with a move to the Middle East, Benzema downplayed reports on Thursday that he would depart the club this summer, and insisted that, at least for ‘the moment’, he remained on the books at Madrid.

When asked to discuss the rumours, Benzema said: “Speak about what? Why speaking of the future if I’m in Madrid... Who’s speaking is internet, and reality is not internet,” he said.

He then added: “At the moment, I’m here… we have a game on Sunday. I know how much Real Madrid fans love me. I feel that when I’m on the pitch.”

Real Madrid play their final game of the season on Sunday against Athletic Bilbao, though Benzema looks to have already played his final game for the club.

Following their victory over Sevilla last weekend, he shared a picture of a nasty gash he suffered on his foot while saying that he was signing off for the season.

Should the talk of Benzema being awarded a staggering £345m deal prove correct, the terms would effectively match Ronaldo’s £173m-per-year deal at Al-Nassr.

It was also claimed by AS Sport that the signing of Benzema would aid Saudi Arabia’s strategy of landing the 2030 World Cup, for which the frontman may become an ambassador.

He might not be the only big name to join the Saudi Pro League this summer, as Lionel Messi could also make the switch after it was announced earlier this week that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Benzema has made over 600 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, and is the club’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, behind only former teammate Ronaldo.

Then-Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini brought Benzema to the Bernabeu in 2009 in a £30 million deal after he had enjoyed a pair of prolific campaigns in Ligue 1 with Lyon.

The teenager initially struggled to hold down a place in the teams star-studded starting XI but ultimately went on to become an integral part of Real Madrid’s dominance throughout the 2010s and beyond, winning every piece of silverware available to him.

After netting a career-best 44 goals in 46 games in the 2021-22 season Benzema became the oldest Ballon d’Or winner since Stanley Matthews, collecting the coveted honour in the same season he won his fifth Champions League trophy, a joint-record.

Though the veteran forward’s most recent campaign has been curtailed by injuries, he still managed 18 La Liga goals in 23 games for Carlo Ancelotti’s with the club currently second in the league.

The skipper’s presence was also felt in the Copa del Rey, where he netted a hattrick and notched an assist against Barcelona in the semi-finals second leg in a 4-0 win to overcome a 1-0 deficit, before playing 90 minutes in the final win over Osasuna.