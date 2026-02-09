Bennet, bowlers power Zimbabwe to eight-wicket win over Oman

Colombo: The highly rated Brian Bennett showed his class on the big stage with an unbeaten 36-ball 48 to complement the bowlers’ excellent display and power Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Oman in their T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Opting to bowl, Blessing Muzarabani wreaked havoc with the new ball before his pace-bowling colleague Richard Ngarava joined him in the demolition job to skittle out Oman for 103.

The duo of Muzarabani (3/16 in 4 overs) and Richard Ngarava (3/17 in 4 overs) were the most successful bowlers for Zimbabwe as Oman put up an ordinary display with the bat. They were in danger of being bowled out for a much lesser total after slipping to 27 for five in the seventh over.

Pacer Brad Evans also chipped in with impressive figures of 3/18 from 3.5 overs in a brilliant Zimbabwean bowling performance.