Benjamin wins 400m hurdles gold at Worlds

tokyo: The history books will say U.S. runner Rai Benjamin won the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships in a season-best 46.52 seconds on Friday, a year after his Paris Olympic gold.

They’ll also say Alison dos Santos of Brazil took silver (46.84) and Abderrahman Samba of Qatar the bronze (47.06).

But the numbers won’t reveal a confusing night in Tokyo’s National Stadium where Benjamin was disqualified and quicky reinstated.

Benjamin crossed the line first, but a few minutes later while he thought he was waiting for an on-track interview for the crowd of 58,643, he learned someone was disqualified.

He asked Dos Santos who it was, and he said the Brazilian replied, “I think it might be you.”

It was. Benjamin was disqualified for knocking the 10th and final hurdle into the adjoining lane and into the path of Ezekiel Nathaniel of Nigeria, who finished fourth and believed briefly he’d moved up to bronze.

“Anyone knows who runs the 400 hurdles, when you’re coming home that fast, knows the lactic (acid) and the fatigue sets in,” Benjamin said. “That’s why hurdle 10 was like that. I tried my best to stay upright and run home.”

Following an appeal and a quick reversal, Benjamin was the winner again and wearing his gold medal around his neck. A young fan gave him a gold paper crown that he wore on his head.

“What’s a world championships without a little bit of drama,” he said. “It kind of adds to the storyline. Dos Santos, who would have moved up to gold, sided with the decision.

“He didn’t do anything wrong, and that’s not how I want to get a gold,” Dos Santos said.