Bengaluru Open: Karan, Mukund lose in singles qualifiers

Bengaluru: Indian tennis players endured a tough day at the Bengaluru Open as five home players made an early exit from the men’s singles qualifying event, including Karan Singh, Niki Poonacha and Sasikumar Mukund, here Sunday.

While wild card entrant 20-year-old Karan fought his heart out against second seed Dan Added of France before losing 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-7(9) in the opening round that lasted two hours and 46 minutes, Mukund fell 4-6, 3-6 to fourth seed Italian S Vincent Ruggeri.