Bengaluru Open: Anirudh-Prashanth reach doubles semi-finals

Auckland: Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand. Carole Costa scored a 94th-minute clincher in Portugal’s 2-1 win over the Cameroon “Lionesses” who have reached the round of 16 at the last two World Cups. Haiti beat Chile 2-1 earlier Wednesday in an historic match it hopes will bring joy and “a breath of fresh air” to a strife-torn homeland. Melchie Dumornay scored twice to ensure 55th-ranked Haiti.