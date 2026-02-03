Bengaluru FC players agree to pay cuts for ISL

New Delhi: Bengaluru FC players, including India legend Sunil Chhetri, have accepted pay cut for the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) season beginning February 14, club owner Parth Jindal said

while appreciating the footballers for making the “sacrifice” in the best interest of the franchise and the sport.

Jindal said the club’s management has had open, honest conversations with all first team players about “navigating the situation the sport finds itself in.”

The delayed ISL, which has been paused for more than four months, will restart on February 14 in a truncated version.

“Everyone is well aware of the challenging phase Indian Football is going through. For me, as BFC team owner and someone who is deeply passionate about the sport and the club, this has been one of the toughest periods ever,” Jindal wrote on ‘X’.

“I am grateful to all the first team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration

during this phase.”