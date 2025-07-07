Bengal’s lesser-known athletes and the man who chisels them

Kolkata: In 1987, when the South Asian Games brought Kolkata to dazzling life, Chandan Roychoudhury emerged as the youngest administrator in the host committee. That early entry into sports governance marked the beginning of a remarkable career.

Now at 65, Roychoudhury is the President of the Bengal Olympic Association and the Bengal Paralympic Association, while continuing as the long-serving secretary of the Calcutta Rowing Club. His mission is to revive Bengal’s sidelined sports and showcase the state’s vast reservoir of hidden talent.

“Though we have glorified a few sports and forgotten the rest, our real strength lies in those forgotten arenas,” says Roychoudhury.

Disciplines like shooting, archery, table tennis, fencing, and swimming form the core of his revival plan. Stressing Bengal’s impressive showing in the 38th National

Games, he proudly mentions archer Juyel Sarkar’s gold medal as a symbol of resurgence. “Shooting is our main focus,” he adds, appreciating the newly developed state-run academies and the dynamic leadership of Rifle Association of Bengal President, Dhall.

However, Roychoudhury insists that the real transformation begins at the grassroots. “The real work starts in districts where many children have not even seen a stadium,” he says. According to him, talent must be recognised between the ages of 10 and 12. But a key challenge remains—there are not enough trained coaches. “We need holistic education for both the coaches and athletes,” he says.

One of his proudest feats is Bengal’s growing para-sports movement. At the recently held Parastate Championship 2025, over 400 athletes competed across five disciplines. Roychoudhury is now working tirelessly to ensure Bengal’s para-athletes not only participate but excel at the upcoming World Para-Athletic Championship in Delhi.

His leadership has also inspired women’s participation in sports—especially in football, table tennis, and shooting. He cites international shooting star Mehuli Ghosh, from the Srerampore Rifle Club, as a glowing example of what Bengal’s young girls can achieve with support and training.

Lauding the state government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he stresses how sport has evolved into a viable and respected career. “From a Rs 50-crore budget in 2011 to over Rs 850 crore today, the growth is visible and meaningful,” he asserts.

With India bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, Roychoudhury is quite sanguine. “The next 12 years will boost our sporting identity. Sports will no longer be seen as a part time profession, but as a serious one that inspires our generation,” he adds.