Bengal Warriorz’s Kambrekar shows glimpses of greatness in PKL

New Delhi: Unlike every amateur, Sushil Kambrekar didn’t actually think about going professional in kabbadi until college.

He’d compete in inter-college, district-level tournaments and all-India competitions. And that was it for him. Until one day, perhaps on a whim, while watching the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL), he fancied himself to play in the league.

“My brother used to play kabaddi and it piqued my interest. I used to watch Pro-Kabaddi all the time then. Sometime during season 7 or 8, I thought I want to do this,” reflects Kambrekar, initially reticent in the interaction.

That was a few years back. Now, he is being seen as one of the hottest prospects in the PKL, snapped up by Bengal Warrioz as a new young player (NYP) for the ongoing 11th edition. At 19, he is one of the youngest players ever to play in the league.

The right raider’s performance in the thrilling 32-32 draw against defending champions Puneri Paltan at home in October — in which he top-scored for his team with 10 points — was an attention-grabber.

Before that, Kambrekar’s agility and explosive power as a raider was on full display against UP Yoddhas. It was his twin multiple point raid which tilted the scales in his team’s favour, ultimately leading to a close 32-29 win and their first of the season.

The performance drew praise from head coach Prashant Surve and team captain Fazel Atrachali, with Surve terming the youngster as “the year’s surprise package”.

“It was always going to be tough. But I knew a display against holders would mean a world of good. So, I came into the match with a belief of doing well. I am glad things went the way I wanted it to. Whenever I get the chance, I will give my 100%,” says Kambrekar, who comes from a tribal community from Halyal village in Karnataka.

As things stand for the Bengal outfit, belief in self is something it needs sorely. The Warriorz have lost six of the 11 matches played so far, winning only three games.

They are languishing in 10th place on the 12-team points table. With 11 games to go before the semifinals, the Season 7 winners must win at least eight to keep their semis hopes flickering.

However, the youngster isn’t losing sleep over their lean patch. “We will play our rest of the games in a do-or-die fashion. That’s the plan. We have to keep our chin up and do the best we can,” Kambrekar exudes confidence.