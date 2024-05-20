Bengal Pro T20 League set to launch on June 11: Player auction concludes

Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced that the first ever Bengal Pro T20 League will go underway from June 11.



The inaugural edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League will witness eight teams including men and women.

The eight teams are based on cities and districts of West Bengal --Kolkata, Howrah, Diamond Harbour, Medinipur, Siliguri, Murshidabad, Rarh and Malda.

Rashmi Group owns the Medinipur franchise – “Rashmi Medinipur Wizards”, The Lux Industries & Shyam Steel Consortium owns Kolkata Royal Tigers, while Adamas owns the team Howrah Warriors, while the others claim the remaining teams.

The auction process for all the franchisees to select the players was scheduled on the lines of the IPL format and was completed recently.

The main highlights include Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manoj Tiwary, Mukesh Kumar,

Abhimanyu Easwaran are amongst the men team captains while India women players Deepti Sharma, Dhara Gujjar, Richa Ghosh are among the women leaders.

“We are really to have a formidable side both for men and women and we must thank Cricket Association of Bengal for organizing such wonderful and mesmerizing Players Drafting

Process so that every Franchise can get a Balance team,” stated by the Team Director, Shobhan Bhattacharya, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Rashmi Group.