Bengal para-athletes triumph with 5 Medals at para-taekwondo championship

Para taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021, marking a significant milestone as the second contact sport in the Paralympic program, 33 years after judo's inclusion. Kyorugi, a discipline for athletes with upper limb impairments, is divided into two sports classes and various weight categories. This relatively new sport, conceived in 2005, has seen rapid growth, with its first world championships in 2009 and its addition to the Paralympic program in 2017.

This year, Bengal para-athletes have once again made their mark on the national stage. Five para-athletes from West Bengal participated in the 7th Para-Taekwondo Championship 2024 and brought home a total of five medals. The outstanding performers are:

- Govinda Roy: Gold medallist in category K44

- Atar Ali: Gold medallist in category P45

- Rubia Chatterjee Das: Silver medallist in category P45

- Subhajit Choudhary: Silver medallist in category P11

- Saheb Hussain: Silver medallist in category P12

Their remarkable achievements highlight their dedication and skill, bringing pride and inspiration to Bengal and the entire nation.