Bengal beat MP to reach Ranji finals

Indore: Bengal stormed into the Ranji Trophy final, ousting defending champions Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs at the Holkar Stadium here on Sunday.

Last year, Bengal had to leave the Ranji semi-finals after losing to Madhya Pradesh, but this time it reached the final by defeating the latter state.

Many supporters who were hoping that Bengal reaches the finals were exhilarated by the results of the match at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Chasing a target of 548 to win, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 241 in the second innings. In the second innings, Pradeepta Pramanik took five wickets besides scoring 60 runs unbeaten.

It was nearly certain that on the fourth day, Bengal would play in the final. The team advanced by 547 runs. Scoring 548 runs in one day was a near-impossible task for Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh had built up pressure on Bengal with aggressive batting from the start in the second innings but could not reach the target.

In reply to Bengal’s 438 runs, Madhya Pradesh scored 170 runs in the first innings.

At the end of the fourth day, Bengal were 279 for 9 in 119 overs after mating in the second innings. Bengal’s aim was to bat as long as possible on the fifth day as well.

But that plan did not succeed. Ishan Porel was picked off by Abesh Khan on the fourth ball of the first over of the day. Bengal’s second innings ended at 279 runs. Pradipta Pramanik remained unbeaten on 60 off 101 balls.