Bend a knee like Beckham: Star knighted by King Charles III

London: When it came time to receive his knighthood, soccer great David Beckham knew what to do. He bent his knee like, well, Beckham.

King Charles III tapped his shoulders with the blade of a sword and “Becks” was transformed to Sir David Beckham.

“This is without doubt my proudest moment,” Beckham said after Tuesday’s ceremony at Windsor Castle. “I’ve been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I’ve won and done what I’ve done, but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive.”

The distinction marks the pinnacle of Beckham’s effort to rehabilitate his image following events that at times alienated him from fans during a long and distinguished career.

He also has had a very public persona as a fashion model, husband to Victoria “Posh” Beckham of the Spice Girls and “Bend it Like Beckham” movie muse.

The 50-year-old was knighted for his services to sport and charity, having partnered with UNICEF, the UN’s children’s fund, for two decades and campaigned with a charity working to eradicate malaria. .

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, author of “The Remains of the Day” who previously was knighted, was recognised in Tuesday’s ceremony as a Companion of Honour for literature. Renowned musicals singer and actor Elaine Paige was given a damehood, the female equivalent of a knighthood.