Ben Stokes missing from IPL’s list of 1,574 players

Mumbai: England’s Ben Stokes is missing from the long list of 1,574 players while former pacer James Anderson has registered himself at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore ahead of the IPL mega auction to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

The list, which will be shortened after the franchises provide their inputs, has all the marquee Indian players who were released from their teams

including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Each of these players have listed themselves at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

India quick Mohammed Shami, who has been sidelined from action due to various injuries since last November, was also released by his former team Gujarat Titans and has listed himself at Rs 2 crore as has left-arm pacer Arshdeep

Singh.