Bellingham’s stunning goal rescues England in 2-1 win over Slovakia, advance to Euro quarters

Gelsenkirchen: Jude Bellingham needed to produce something special to keep England at Euro 2024.

And he did.

England was seconds away from slumping to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the European Championship when trailing 1-0 to Slovakia deep into stoppage time in the round of 16 on Sunday.

But Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick in the fifth of six added minutes at Veltins Arena sent the game into extra time, and Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win that keeps alive England’s hopes of a first major trophy since 1966.

“I think it was 30 or 20 seconds until we were out of the European Championship,” Bellingham said.

“It’s hard to deny that it was one of the most important moments of my career so far.”

He’s had a few.

The midfielder, who turned 21 on Saturday, has just completed a stunning debut season at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and the Spanish title.

At such a young age, he is one of England’s most important players at Euro 2024 and delivered a moment of magic when all hope seemed lost.

“His world is different to pretty much every other 21-year-old in the world... what he can provide are these moments where he grabs things by the scruff of the neck and his character and his personality creates moments that can change in a big game,” England manager Gareth Southgate said.