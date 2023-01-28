Belgium & Germany to clash for hockey World Cup glory

Bhubaneswar: elgium’s golden generation of players stayed on course to defend its World Cup title after edging past a young Netherlands 3-2 in the penalty shootout, setting up the summit clash against Germany here on Friday.

Reigning Olympic champions and world number two Belgium won in the battle of lowlands after the two sides were locked 2-2 in the regulation time in a tense semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium. The match between the oldest side -- Belgium -- and a young Dutch team was well-contested but the more experienced defending champions emerged winners.

Belgium have 11 players above 30 years of age and three above 35 while world number three Netherlands have eight players below 25 and just two above 30. The Red Sticks, who have come with almost all the players who have won gold in Tokyo Olympics, are among the fittest and no doubt among the most experienced.

Germany beat Australia 3-2 in the first semifinals. The final will be played on Sunday.

Friday’s last-four match was a repeat of the 2018 final when the Belgians beat Netherlands in the penalty shootout (3-2) at the same venue after the two sides were goal-less in the regulation time then. Star striker Tom Boon (27th) and Nicolas de Kerpel (45th) scored for Belgium in the regulation time on Friday while penalty corner expert Jip Janssen (12th and 36th) struck a brace for Netherlands.

In the shootout, Victor Wegnez, Arthur de Sloover and Florent van Aubel scored for Belgium while Tanguy Cosyns missed.

For Netherlands, Jonas de Geus and Jorrit Croon found the target in the shootout while Thijs van Dam, Terrance Pieters and Seve van Ass missed.

Belgium have won the European Championship in 2019, the 2020-21 FIH Pro League, the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics and a silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, besides the 2018 World Cupgold.