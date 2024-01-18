‘Being part of MI franchise brings lot of pressure’

Dubai: MI Emirates captain Nicholas Pooran on Thursday acknowledged that playing for a Mumbai Indians franchise comes with a lot of pressure’ but his side was ready for the upcoming ILT20 tournament which starts here on Friday.

The six-team competition which also features the recently-retired Australian David Warner with the Sharjah Warriors taking on defending champions Gulf Giants at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“It’s a wonderful experience being a part of a Mumbai franchise. They’ve been around T20 cricket for almost a decade now and everyone knows that Mumbai is probably one of the best franchises,” Pooran replied to the query of news agency during the captains’ press meet here at the Dubai International Stadium.

“It’s all about taking up a challenge. As a group, we try our best to be as successful as possible. And with that there’s a lot of planning,” he said.

“Yes, there’s a lot of pressure playing (and) representing Mumbai. But I know that that’s the beauty about it as well. Players accept that challenge. We as a group are ready for this tournament. We’re excited and we want to be successful, but we know it’s gonna be difficult,” he said.

Pooran underlined the importance of working hard to be successful in a tournament like the ILT20

“Everyone keeps talking about the superstars in this tournament, the world-class players and it’s not gonna be easy, (but) if you want to be successful in this tournament we have to work really hard,” Pooran added.

Australia’s Chris Lynn, who attended the conference in place of James Vince, the regular Gulf Giants captain, said it will be important for them to emulate their last year’s performance.

“I’m sitting here in place of James Vince. He led the side well last year, coach Andy Flower wherever he goes he seems to lift the trophies.

We have not changed too much. Our method and blue print worked last year, so it is all about executing all of that again,” he said.