B’desh replace Pakistan at Asia Cup hockey

Rajgir: Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman respectively for the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held here from August 29 to September 7 as per the schedule released on Tuesday.

Hosts India have drawn China, Japan and Kazakhstan in Pool A, while Pool B comprises defending champions Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh. The winner of the eight-team tournament will qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Malaysia and Bangladesh will get the continental tournament underway with their opening fixture on August 29 before South Korea begin their title defense against Chinese Taipei. India will play China in the first day’s last game in front of the home crowd. The pool stage will be followed by the Super4s from September 3 to 6. The sequence of Super 4s matches will be confirmed after the completion of pool stage. The final will be held on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super4s.

India finished third in the last edition in Jakarta.