B’desh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after blow to head

Dhaka: Experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was on Sunday admitted to a local hospital after suffering a hit on his head by Litton Das during a training session ahead of a Bangladesh Premier League match.

The accident occurred while they were participating in the Comilla Victorians’ nets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Rahman was hit when he was walking back to his bowling mark, and he was immediately given first-aid on the bleeding spot before being taken to the Imperial Hospital here in an ambulance.

However, the subsequent CT scans cleared 28-year-old Rahman of any internal injuries.