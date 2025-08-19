B’desh in for Pakistan at Asia Cup hockey?

new delhi: Bangladesh is likely to replace Pakistan in the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 if the latter fails to confirm participation in the next couple of days, a top Hockey India official said on Monday.

The Indian government had already said that it will provide visas to the Pakistani players for Asia Cup, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel citing security concerns. The organisers have already approached Bangladesh to fill up Pakistan’s place in the eight-team tournament, but Hockey India said the exact scenario will be clear in the next 48 hours.

“The Indian government has already said that it is will willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don’t want to come to India, it’s not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in case Pakistan doesn’t come but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation,” the HI official said. “Neither Pakistan or Bangladesh have confirmed anything to us till now. But Bangladesh are likely replacement for Pakistan.”