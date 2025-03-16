BCCI’s Medical Team head Patel puts in his papers

New Delhi: The BCCI’s recently inaugurated Centre of Excellence (COE, earlier NCA) is expected to witness a few changes in composition of its staff in coming few months after Sports

Science and Medical team head Nitin Patel recently tendered his resignation after a successful stint of nearly three years.

While Patel was unreachable for a comment, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI

that one of the senior-most staffers of NCA is indeed “moving on”.

“Yes, Nitin has resigned as head of Sports Science and Medical Team. Nitin had a very good stint with

BCCI and especially during this tenure, where he was instrumental in set-up of Sports Science and Medical team at NCA,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.