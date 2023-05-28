BCCI unlikely to support hybrid model, final decision at ACC board meeting

New Delhi: The BCCI will not support Najam Sethi’s proposed hybrid model of hosting the Asia Cup wherein four preliminary round and two super four games will be held in Pakistan with India’s matches and the final taking place in a neutral country.

It is understood that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Jay Shah, who is also the secretary of the BCCI, during an informal discussion with some of the continental body’s members in Ahmedabad has made the Indian board’s stand clear.

For a tournament to happen at a neutral venue, the all-powerful executive body of the ACC needs to take the final call, and therein lies the problem.

“Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already told the PCB that they have no issues playing their games in Pakistan. But India is not keen on supporting the hybrid model. Now, the impasse hasn’t been broken and the final decision will only be taken at ACC executive board meeting that Jay (Shah) will have to summon,” an ACC board member said.