BCCI to review retired players’ participation in overseas T20 leagues

New Delhi: The BCCI will review its existing policy on participation of retired players in overseas T20 leagues at its Apex Council meeting on July 7.

As per its longstanding policy, a BCCI registered player is allowed to compete in overseas T20 leagues only after he retires from international cricket and domestic cricket, including IPL.

Ambati Rayudu, who retired from the IPL after playing a hand in Chennai Super Kings' title winning run last month, will now be seeing playing for Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) scheduled in United States in July.

The idea could be to ensure that standard of domestic cricket doesn't erode further as the mushrooming of T20 franchise cricket might lead to a lot of premature retirements.

The BCCI has chosen to protect its active players from taking part in T20 leagues and with the latest development, it can also put a clause on participation of retired

players.