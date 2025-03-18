BCCI to form committee for women’s ODI World Cup

New Delhi: The BCCI will form the organising committee of the Women’s ODI World Cup besides taking a call on the venues for the ICC event it will be hosting later this year at its Apex Council emergent meeting in Kolkata on March 22.

The meeting will take place ahead of the IPL opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens.

The BCCI last hosted a Women’s ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out.

It is learnt there will be a “discussion on formation of LOC for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and discussion regarding venues for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025”.

Earlier this month, the health ministry instructed the BCCI to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the upcoming IPL.

The Apex Council will take up that matter in the meeting, including sponsorships related to tobacco as well

as crypto currency.