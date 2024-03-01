BCCI to conduct women’s red-ball tournament in Pune from Mar 28

Women’s red-ball cricket will return to India’s domestic calendar after six years when the BCCI conducts a Senior Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy in Pune from March 28.

The move comes after the Indian women’s team’s return to Test cricket.

The side has played Tests against Australia and England in the recent years. Domestic red ball cricket for women was last held in 2018.

“It is a welcome step taken by BCCI. The national team has started playing Test cricket again and we need the next generation of cricketers to play red ball cricket at the domestic level,” former India pacer Amita Sharma told PTI.

“I would also want red ball to be played at the state level and not just zonal level. Back in the day we had both those events,” she added.