BCCI to be covered in National Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi: The BCCI will come under the purview of the National Sports Governance Bill that is set to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday and will be required to take recognition from the proposed National Sports Board even though it is not reliant on government funding.

“Like all National Sports federations (NSFs), the BCCI will have to comply with the law of the land once this Bill becomes an Act. They don’t take ministry funding but an Act of Parliament applies to them,” the source said.

“They will remain an autonomous body like all other NSFs but their disputes, if any, will also come to the proposed National Sports Tribunal which will become the dispute resolution body for sports matter ranging from elections to selection,” the source added.

“However, this Bill does not mean government control on any NSF. Government will be a facilitator in ensuring good governance, not an enforcer.”