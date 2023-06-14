BCCI summons 20 youngsters, including Arjun Tendulkar

Keen to identify young multi-skilled players who could make a quick transition to elite level, the BCCI has summoned 20 potential all-rounders for a near three-week camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, who plays first-class cricket for Goa and made his IPL debut in the last edition for Mumbai Indians, has also been called for the camp, beginning August.

“There is an Emerging Asia Cup (U-23) also later this year and BCCI is looking at potential youngsters. The all-rounders camp is an idea of NCA’s head of cricket VVS Laxman to ensure that we develop a lot of multi-skilled players across formats,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.