‘BCCI not recognised as NSF’

new delhi: The BCCI is not a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF), Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated in the Lok Sabha on Monday, reiterating a long-held status that is expected to change once the new National Sports Governance Act comes into effect next year.

Mandaviya was responding to a query from Trinamool Congress’ Kolkata Dakshin representative Mala Roy.

Roy asked whether the Government intends to take control of big sports bodies such as the BCCI and the cash-strapped All India Football Federation for their “proper and smooth functioning.”

Mandaviya reiterated that National Sports Federations (NSFs) are voluntary bodies, which are expected to follow “healthy management practices.”

“Further, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not recognised as a National Sports Federation (NSF),” Mandaviya said. The BCCI has not been a recognised NSF so far as it is not reliant on government funding. agencies