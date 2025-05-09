BCCI keen to host 2027 WTC final in India

New Delhi: The BCCI is contemplating to host the World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2025-2027 cycle in India, and a proposal in this regard will be formalised at a later date.

England has hosted both the WTC title clashes till now in 2021 and 2023 at Hampshire and at the Oval, respectively.

It has been learned that discussions in this regard was held during the ICC’s chief executives committee in Zimbabwe last month, where the BCCI was represented by IPL

chairman Arun Dhumal.