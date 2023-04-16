BCCI hikes cash prize for domestic tournaments

New Delhi: The BCCI on Sunday announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore this year.

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of Rs 2 crore, will be receiving Rs 5 crore, while the runners-up and losing semifinalists will get Rs 3 crores and Rs 1 crore respectively.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

“We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ?5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners Rs 50 lacs (from 6 lacs).”

The cash prize for Irani Cup too has been doubled with the winners getting 50 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh, and while the team finishing runners-up currently don’t receive any cash reward, they will get 25 lakh from now on.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions will get Rs 1 crore and runners-up team will be receiving Rs 50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy will now be getting a cheque of Rs 1 crore and the team finishing second best

Rs 50 lakh.