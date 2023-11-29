BCCI extends Rahul Dravid’s contract; tenure yet to be decided

The BCCI on Wednesday extended the contract of Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid in order to maintain continuity following the senior side’s stupendous performance in the ODI World Cup where it won 10 games in a row before losing the final.

However, there was no mention of how long his new tenure would be in the press release issued by the BCCI.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India announces the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (senior men),” the sport’s apex body said in a statement.

“The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently-concluded World Cup and unanimously agreed to further the tenure,” it added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Dravid will have “full backing” of the board, moving forward in his endeavour to win the ICC Trophy, which is missing from the cabinet for the last decade.

“Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the head coach (Dravid) deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish.

“The head coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level,” the BCCI secretary said in a statement.

“The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal,” Dravid said.

The PTI had on Tuesday reported that Dravid’s contract would be renewed with the BCCI looking for continuity in the set-up helmed by the legendary cricketer over the last two years.

Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021, getting appointed for a two-year term which ended with the ODI World Cup.

Under Dravid, India also finished as runners-up in the last World Test Championship, losing to Australia in the final.

Along with the 50-year-old Dravid, his support staff comprising batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip have also got an extension.

It is expected that his stint would be at least till the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June-July next year.

The PTI had reported that Dravid had been offered an extension and asked to helm the affairs in South Africa as they work on the modalities.

While VVS Laxman, the NCA head, who has often filled in for Dravid when the latter was taking short breaks, is believed to have informed the brass that he is more comfortable working with pathways teams such as India A and India U-19, apart from being actively involved in cricketing matters with regards to the new NCA set-up in Bengaluru.

“The Board also appreciates VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in Head Coach. Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Dravid and Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward,” the BCCI’s release makes it clear that both for the time being will continue in their respective roles.