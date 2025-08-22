BCCI elections as per new Act?

new delhi: The Sports Ministry would like the much-awaited BCCI elections in September to be conducted as per the National Sports Governance Act but the cricketing body can hold them under the Supreme Court-approved Lodha Committee recommendations if the new legislation’s rules are not notified by that time, a sports ministry source said on Thursday. The ministry is aiming for the Bill’s full-fledged implementation in the next six months but intends to have the detailed guidelines and regulations for its execution notified much earlier. Agencies