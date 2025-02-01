BCCI awards: Bumrah on top again

Mumbai: Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah was chosen for the BCCI’s Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer 2023-24 in men’s category while elegant batter Smriti Mandhana was picked for the corresponding women’s trophy in the board’s annual honours that will be presented here on Saturday.

Among newcomers, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was picked for the Best International Debut among men, while Asha Sobhana has been chosen for the same award among the women. Best International Debut. Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has been bestowed with

a special award.