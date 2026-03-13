BCCI award coming Gill’s way

new delhi: India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set to be named Cricketer of the Year at the BCCI’s annual awards to be held here on March 15. The 26-year-old, who was not picked in the T20 side that defended the World Cup crown last month, enjoyed a stellar run in the other two formats. He amassed 983 runs in Tests, including a whopping 754 in the drawn away series against England in 2025, at average of over 70.

His ODI runs tally stood at 490, including 188 runs during India’s title-winning Champions Trophy campaign.