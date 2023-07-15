BCCI ato receive maximum ICC revenue share, gets 72% hike

New Delhi: The Indian Cricket Board has advocated for a substantial allocation of funds from ICC’s revenue to the world body’s strategic fund for the growth of the sport.

After getting approval of a lion’s share of about USD 230 million from the annual revenue from 2024-27, BCCI, in ICC’s annual board meeting recently, has

advocated the need for an impetus to the strategic fund that will will be utilised for safeguarding Test cricket and also towards growth of the women’s game.

The MCC World Cricket Committee believes that a substantial and ring fenced ICC strategic fund can be allocated on a requirement basis to full member and associate nations who, amongst other key initiatives, fully commit to their women’s pathway and national team.

“In addition to our share in the revenue distribution, we have also advocated for a substantial portion of funds to be allocated to the ICC’s strategic fund,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a letter to the state associations, on Friday.

“This fund will be instrumental in fostering the growth of sport and investing in the development of cricket in the next media rights cycle,” he added.