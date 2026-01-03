BCCI asks Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman

Guwahati: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has taken a decision to instruct Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman from their roster for IPL 2026 season. BCCI says it will permit the franchise to replace the player.

Board Secretary Devjit Saikia told ANI, “Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their player Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement.”

The inclusion of the Bangladesh player had kicked up a political storm especially in context of the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Spiritual guru Devkinandan Thakur criticised Shah Rukh Khan over the inclusion of a Bangladesh player in his co-owned KKR team for the IPL. He sent sharp comments against the Bollywood actor and the management of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The three-time champions Kolkata acquired right-arm pacer Mustafizur for a massive amount of Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction.

Devkinandan Thakur stated that Hindus in Bangladesh were facing extreme atrocities.

"In Bangladesh, Hindus are being brutally murdered, their homes are being burned, and their sisters and daughters are being raped. After witnessing such brutal killings, how can someone be so heartless, especially someone who calls himself the owner of a team? How can he be so cruel as to include a cricketer from that very country in his team?" he said.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the Chief Imam, All India Imam Organisation, also demanded that Shah Rukh Khan apologise to the nation for inclusion of the Bangladesh pacer in the KKR Squad.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said that KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan should give a statement condemning the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and also remove Mustafizur from his team.

"Does Shah Rukh Khan have no information regarding the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh?... It is a matter of regret that despite having information regarding the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, KKR selected a Bangladeshi player in the IPL auction. Shah Rukh Khan should apologise to the nation...He should also give a statement condemning the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh," Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi told ANI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam had urged KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan to remove the Bangladeshi player from his team before the Bollywood icon became a target.

"When the entire country is enraged and angry at Bangladesh, anyone in India who has even the slightest connection to Bangladeshis could become a target of that anger. If there is a Bangladeshi in Shah Rukh Khan's team, before he becomes a major target, we request that Shah Rukh Khan remove the Bangladeshi from his team. This will be for his own good and will also protect India's interests," Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the focus should be on who permitted Bangladeshi players to be included in the IPL auction in the first place.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "First of all, I want to ask who put the Bangladeshi players in that pool. This question is for the BCCI and the ICC. Home Minister's son, Jay Shah, should answer who put the Bangladeshi players in the pool where IPL players are bought and sold, the pool where the players' auction takes place... he is the ICC's chief and the main decision-maker in cricket all around the world."

Now, with the BCCI stepping in KKR will have to find an effective replacement for Mustafizur.