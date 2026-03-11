BCCI announces Rs 131 cr cash reward for champions

new delhi: The BCCI on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian squad following its third T20 World Cup victory. The amount covers 15 players, coaching staff, other support staff.

As per sources, the players are certain to get lion’s share of the reward money while support staff amount will be decided as per hierarchy.

The amount is an increment of Rs 6 crore from the Rs 125 crore that Rohit Sharma’s team was awarded back in 2024.

As per sources, each of the 15 players will receive Rs 6 crore each while remaining Rs 41 crore will be distributed among entire support staff.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.