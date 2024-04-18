Bayern host Madrid, Dortmund welcome PSG

London: Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will host Paris Saint-Germain in the first legs of the Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern-Madrid is on April 30, and Madrid will stage the return leg on May 8.

Dortmund-PSG is on May 1, and PSG has the second leg on May 7.

The scheduling was on Thursday.

Madrid beat defending champion Manchester City 4-3 on penalties at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday after the game finished 1-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate.

Bayern beat Arsenal 1-0 to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

PSG won at Barcelona 4-1 on Tuesday to advance 6-4 on aggregate.

Dortmund defeated Atlético Madrid 4-2 on Tuesday and advanced 5-4 on aggregate.

The final is at Wembley Stadium in London

on June 1.