Bayern, AC Milan march on

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have to wait another year for a chance to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich contained the World Cup stars and beat PSG 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the round-of-16 first leg, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting another former PSG player doubled the advantage before Serge Gnabry finished off the scoring at Allianz Stadium.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and was only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained its focus in the second half to secure the win. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken previously of having a plan to shut down Messi and Mbapp and it seemed to work as Bayern’s defenders gradually squeezed them out of the game.

“In the first game, we didn’t do what we had spoken about before very well,” Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN. “There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

All PSG can win this season is the French league title after being knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille last month. AC Milan’s Champions League credentials were barely tested by Tottenham as the seven-time winners advanced to the quarterfinals.

The Italian champions, however, still have a chance of winning club soccer’s biggest prize for the first time since 2007, while Spurs’ 15-year wait for a trophy goes on.

A goalless draw against 10-man Tottenham on Wednesday was enough to secure a 1-0 aggregate win in the round of 16, with Brahim Diaz’ first-leg strike decisive.

Even the return of manager Antonio Conte could not inspire a comeback from the London club, whose best chance came in the 94th minute when Harry Kane’s header was pushed away from the line by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. “That is the third game in a row that we were not able to score,” Conte said. “I think we can do much better offensively. I speak about the whole team not only those who play in the front half. We can do much better.” Milan was allowed to cruise through the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which saw Cristian Romero sent off in the second half.

Kane’s effort was the closest the home team came to leveling the score on aggregate before Milan substitute Divock Origi hit the post in a frantic finish.

“For sure in our mind it was to put pressure on with intensity but in the first half we found it difficult offensively,” Conte said.

“We felt a bit of pressure. I think they need to play regularly this type of game to try to improve.”

Conte was back on the sideline for Tottenham after spending two-and-a-half weeks in Turin recovering from gallbladder surgery.